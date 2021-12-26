Manchester United make Bundesliga star Florian Wirtz their No.1 transfer target

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is said to have drawn up a four player shortlist of potential Bundesliga transfer targets.

And the main target on that list is believed to be the much-coveted Bayer Leverkusen attacking sensation Florian Wirtz.

The Sun reports that Rangnick has made the highly-rated 18-year-old his No.1 target, irrespective of whether he remains as manager beyond this season.

Wirtz is a prodigious talent who has been described by some as the best young German midfielder in decades. He made his professional debut at just 17 – the same age he became Germany’s youngest ever U-21.

Despite his inexperience, Wirtz has already notched 5 goals and 8 assists in 15 games this season. Such stellar form has led former Liverpool star Didi Hamann to describe Wirtz as the best midfielder he’s seen in years.

Although the youngster has previously suggested that he would prefer to stay in Germany, it’s believed that Rangnick’s reputation alone could sway him towards Old Trafford.

However, it’s believed that a move is more likely to happen in the summer of 2022 than January, as Wirtz is tied to Leverkusen until 2026 and will command a big fee.

United are said to have stepped up their Bundesliga scouting since Rangnick arrived in the hope of unearthing a few other potential gems.

Three other young stars are believed to have shot up the Red Devils’ transfer wish list, and they are Luca Netz, Eric Martel and Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Netz is a left-back currently playing for Borussia Monchengladbach, Martel is a defensive midfielder owned by Leipzig and Bella-Kotchap is a centre-back with Bochum.

It’s an exciting list of up-and-coming talents. Wirtz, in particular, is seen by many observers as one of the most exciting young players in Europe right now. His signing would represent a major coup.

However, there’s always a chance that imaginary dots are being joined between German players and United’s new German coach.

Hopefully there’s substance here and United are following their new coach’s philosophy of avoiding older players to snare potential before the price rockets up.

If true, it would seem to represent a welcome break from the money-burning short-term approach of previous failed regimes.