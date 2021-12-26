Ralf Rangnick: Short Manchester United era has a few positives

Ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle United, some interesting statistics have come to light, comparing Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Independent break down a few stats and the differences between Rangnick’s United and Solskjaer’s.

The first is the difference in how the players now press and how successful they are at doing so.

Solskjaer’s time at Old Trafford largely came to an end due to an inability to defend, with fans even getting frustrated at the coaching staff and blaming them for the lack of structure.

Rangnick’s men have allowed opposition teams on average just 7.8 passes before committing a defensive action, almost half of what the players were allowing under the legendary Norwegian at 13.4 passes.

The German boss have been more successful at pressing too with a 35% success rate in comparison to the 28% during Solskjaer’s reign.

This means the Red Devils don’t just press more now but do so in a more coordinated manner that allows them to have a higher success rate.

The next stat is called field tilt and indicates a team’s ability to control matches and maintain possession in dangerous parts of the pitch.

This gives a clearer idea than the usual possession stats as some teams keep the ball just for the sake of doing so rather than being effectual with it.

During Rangnick’s three matches in charge, Manchester United only had an average of 49% field tilt, with the match against Crystal Palace being pulled down by the subsequent matches against Young Boys and Norwich City.

This is also how fans felt the games went as against Palace, United dominated but the games against Young Boys and Norwich were more open.

It’s clear to see the team are still working on and trying to be in control more often under Rangnick.

Despite having two clean-sheets in three matches, the former RB Leipzig man will likely still be disappointed by the number of expected goals conceded per game.

Under Solskjaer United conceded 13 shots per game on average and that has only dropped to 12 under Rangnick.

The 1.0 expected goals conceded per game certainly looks better but it’s clear there’s more work needed and the hope is it would drop in future matches.