Edinson Cavani closing in on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s brilliant goalscoring record

Edinson Cavani came on as a half-time substitute to rescue a point for Manchester United against Newcastle this evening.

It was a poor performance from the Red Devils, who in truth were lucky to get anything out of a game in which they were outplayed by a relegation-threatened side.

Cavani’s equaliser was a scuffed second bite of the cherry after a cleaner-hit shot was well saved by Newcastle keeper, Martin Dubravka.

The Uruguayan’s knack of scoring after coming off the bench is beginning to write his name in the Old Trafford record books.

‘Edinson Cavani has scored six goals in 17 appearances in the Premier League for @ManUtd as a substitute,’ OptaJoe noted on Twitter after the game.

‘… with only four players scoring more such goals for the club: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (17), Chicharito (14), Marcus Rashford (9) and Anthony Martial (8). Super.’

Given that the likes of Rashford and Martial have been on the scene at Old Trafford for six and seven years, respectively, the fact that the 34-year-old is so close to their tallies already speaks to his brilliance in front of goal.

Whether he can catch them, and even Javier Hernandez and former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, could depend on whether he stays at the club longer.

He has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the January window, with Corinthians and FC Barcelona both in the frame for his signature.

Juventus have also shown an interest.

United will be reluctant to let Cavani go midseason, however, especially after games like this none, which once again proved his immense value to the club.