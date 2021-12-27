Gary Neville blasts Newcastle United clash as a mess after disappointing draw

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has sent Ralf Rangnick some words of advice after the underwhelming 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

The German boss oversaw what is undeniably a poor result and will leave him with more questions than answers.

🗣 Gary Neville: “#mufc had so many attacking players on the pitch, they had no defensive structure. That’s not what Ralf Rangnick’s came into do at Manchester United — that was a mess.” [Sky Sports] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) December 27, 2021

Rangnick has stuck to his guns in regards to the 4-2-2-2 formation he’s used so far but it has only been a few games.

Despite it being early days, the result against Newcastle saw fans begin to question whether it’s the right setup for the players.

United had around 70% possession against the home team but didn’t threaten enough in a match they should have cruised through.

Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, and Cristiano Ronaldo all started the match as part of the front four and yet struggled to do anything of note.

It’s clear to see whether Rangnick sticks to the formation or not that big decisions need to be made moving forward.

The Red Devils are currently going through an easier set of fixtures and have to take advantage of every match before facing more difficult opponents.

The lack of control was certainly a concern but so was the poor decision-making shown by most, if not all, of the players.

There’s a big job on Rangnick’s hands and he will have to move fast to resolve the multiple issues that are currently going on.