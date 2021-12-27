Jose Mourinho looks to bring Charlie Wellens to AS Roma

Jose Mourinho is targeting a swoop for Manchester United’s Charlie Wellens, according to a new report.

Interest from another former club of Mourinho’s, Tottenham Hotspur, is said to be rivalling Roma for Wellens’ signature.

A versatile player, Wellens has spent most of the past nine months at right-back but previously spent significant time as a right winger and central midfielder.

The Sun says “Mourinho is keen to bring Wellens to Roma after taking a shine to him during his spell at Old Trafford.”

Wellens “was brought into first-team training by Mourinho for experience” during the Portuguese manager’s time in Manchester.

A hard-working young player with a willingness to play across the pitch for the team, it is no surprise Wellens will have impressed Mourinho with his attitude.

With 17 appearances for United’s u23s this campaign, the youngster impressed the hierarchy enough to be added to Champions League B list before the Young Boys fixture but ultimately didn’t make the match day squad.

A strong stable of young right-backs at the club, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird and Marc Jurado in the academy, means any path into the first team will not be easy though.

As a result, Wellens may be tempted by the offer of senior football elsewhere.

Mourinho has been consistently linked with another United right back, Diogo Dalot, but the 21-year-old’s recent breakthrough into regular first team action may have put him out of reach and forced the Roma boss to think again.

The son of another United academy product, Charlie’s father Richie Wellens forged a long and successful career at clubs such as Blackpool, Leicester City, and Doncaster Rovers after leaving Manchester United.

Following in his father’s footsteps, the young Wellens will be sure to look to his father for guidance on taking the next step in his career.

Whether that move will be to Rome to play under Jose Mourinho or not, Wellens is certainly entering the crossroads in his development where he looks for senior football.