Kieran Trippier: Manchester United set to miss out on signing right-back to Newcastle United

Manchester United could be about to miss out on signing Kieran Trippier from Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish champions denied the English club any chance of signing the player six months ago unless United reached the asking price which was set at around £51m.

United went on to miss their chances of signing any right-back as there wasn’t a suitable option and the price tag Atletic set was considered to be very high.

This didn’t stop young talent Brandon Williams from achieving his loan move to Norwich City, which left the club with very few options at right-back.

Diogo Dalot at the time was considered an outcast and had very little playing time under his belt when it came to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s teams.

However, the managerial position changed and the Portuguese right-back had his chance because of an injury to regular Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Trippier could be heading to the Premier League in January but not to the Red Devils.

It has been a turbulent time for the right-back after a shoulder injury which has led to Marcos Llorente playing in the Englishman’s position for some matches this season.

Llorente’s form at right-back has allowed Atletico to lower their asking price and many more clubs are set to pounce for the talented defender.

The outlet reports that Newcastle could be about to sign him within days for 30 million euros.

This would mean United are set to miss out on signing the player they wanted during the summer but no doubt Dalot’s form has allowed the club to back down on signing another right-back in January.

It seems like the focus at the club will be to sign a new midfielder or a striker depending on if players leave the club next month.