Man United struggling to offload Anthony Martial to top European clubs



Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Anthony Martial wants to leave the club.

Following mass speculation about the player, the manager spoke to the media about him at the pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s Newcastle tie.

Martial has been out of form for a long period now and hasn’t kicked on since the 2019/20 season where he scored 23 goals in all competitions, a career-high.

Since then he has only scored eight goals in the space of two years which is a senior career low for the striker.

He hasn’t been able to get back into the team since the arrival of Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo and the rise of Mason Greenwood.

At the presser (via the official Manchester United website), Rangnick explained Martial’s reasoning behind wanting to leave the club.

“Yes, we spoke yesterday at length and he explained to me that he has been with Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels that it might be the right time now for a change, to go somewhere else.”

“I know this is in a way understandable and I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand it’s also important to see the situation of the club.”

“We have COVID times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be.”

“And I told him, it [a move] should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club.”

“So far as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club. And as long as this is the case, he will stay.”

The Peoples Person reported this week that the striker was close to agreeing a move to La Liga club Sevilla on an initial six-month loan deal.

However, from United’s perspective, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani are out of contract in the summer so a move in the winter market may be seen as a priority over selling or loaning Martial, who has a deal until June 2024.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport are reporting that the 26-year-old has been offered to Juventus and that he has not been completely discounted by them as they look to improve their strikeforce.

However, the outlet claims that he is not a priority for the Serie A side, who are not accelerating plans at the moment.

Juventus are looking for an out-and-out striker and while Martial has played there in recent seasons, Massimiliano Allegri may see him more as a winger than a specialist in the role.