Manchester United produce shock stat in frustrating draw vs Newcastle United

Manchester United were certainly poor vs Newcastle United but one stat stands out as the worst of them all and will certainly concern Ralf Rangnick.

The German boss witnessed his disappointing players scrape a 1-1 draw against one of the worst teams in the league.

Allan Saint-Maximin produced as many shots on target as the entire Man Utd team combined this evening (4). pic.twitter.com/z4BvsiLpHK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 27, 2021

The stat above comes despite United maintaining around 70% possession and despite Rangnick making half-time substitutions in a bid to change the tie.

The former RB Leipzig man brought off Mason Greenwood and Fred for Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho in an effort to win the match.

At the time, the Red Devils were 1-0 down and didn’t seem capable of turning around the tie at all.

Luckily Cavani grabbed the equaliser after the team stumbled their way into a good and desperately needed opportunity.

Rangnick has been busy discussing how he wants his players to maintain control of ties more often and to keep their defensive solidity.

Unfortunately the performance left many fans questioning what the team were doing during their Covid-enforced break.

Manchester United had a long time to prepare for the match and instead of looking fresh, they looked rusty and indecisive.

The shots on target stat is especially disappointing given how United play with a front four capable of the spectacular.