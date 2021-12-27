Match report: Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United

Manchester United have dropped points on the road as they drew 1-1 at Newcastle this evening.

The first real chance came for Newcastle and they capitalised on it, Varane got caught in possession and Saint-Maximin found the back of the net after taking a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Although they had a good spell of possession, United were weak defensively and showed little spark going forward with no real shots on target in the first half hour.

It was Newcastle who found the back of the net once more, with Callum Wilson slotting one past David de Gea from inside the box, but the offside flag saved the Reds.

United went in 1-0 down at half time and Rangnick had seen enough, he decided to bring Sancho on for Fred and Greenwood departed to make way for Edison Cavani.

It made no difference initially, as Newcastle once again began the half on the front foot with Saint-Maximin having a chance from around six yards out, miraculously saved by de Gea.

United’s first chance of the half came moments later however when Marcus Rashford took a shot from outside the box which curled towards the goal but was tipped over by Dubravka.

United were certainly creating more chances in the second half than they were in the first as the two subs combined to create a great opportunity to equalise but Cavani just touched it wide.

Around ten minutes into the half, Newcastle called for Ronaldo to be sent off after his trailing leg caught Ryan Fraser but luckily, the rash challenge only landed him a yellow.

Rashford was trying his best to create a spark for the Red Devils, trying to break whenever the chance arose but his team-mates weren’t on the same page.

However, the Reds did make the breakthrough and it was supersub Cavani who bagged the goal. He took a shot that was blocked well by the Newcastle defence but it landed right at the Uruguayan’s feet once more and he found the back of the net with the second attempt.

It wasn’t the last chance he had either as moments later he hit the post from close range after a beautiful cross in from Rashford.

It was De Gea who kept United in it as he made a wonderful save to deny Almiron in the 88th minute after Murphy rattled the woodwork.

United came close as Dubravka came to the edge of his area to collect the ball but dropped it, in what felt like slow motion, Sancho dinked it to Cavani who tried to chip it over the keeper but they had given Newcastle time to get men back on the line and they easily cleared it.

It was a disappointing day for the Reds who just managed to salvage a point. United are left in seventh after sixteen days away from the pitch.

Team: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo. Subs: Cavani, Sancho, Matic