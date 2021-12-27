Player ratings: Newcastle United 1-1 Man United – Red Devils lucky to win point against struggling Magpies

Manchester United scraped a somewhat lucky 1-1 draw against struggling Newcastle United at St. James’ Park this evening in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8 – Had little to do in the first half despite seeing two go past (one offside). Good save at the start of the second half and brilliant one at the end.

Diogo Dalot 5.5 – Bit of a wake-up after recent good performances. Not horrible, but disappointing.

Raphael Varane 3 – Gave away possession for the goal and again badly around the half hour mark. Just looked off the pace and error prone throughout.

Harry Maguire 5.5 – Not very good at mopping up after Varane’s mistakes, but played some good forward passes. Could not handle Saint Maximin.

Alex Telles 7 – Did OK, especially in set pieces, but nothing spectacular.

Scott McTominay 6.5 – Eric Cantona once referred to Didier Deschamps as ‘a water carrier’. Scott is the same type of player, but not a bad one.

Fred 4 – Terrible passing. Deserved to be subbed.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Put Greenwood through for the best chance of the first half and Dalot in the lead up to the equaliser. Was also the last line of defence for a couple of counter attacks. Struggling to find his best form, but still a valuable contribution. Better when playing deeper in second half. Never hides.

Marcus Rashford 4 – Horrible first half on right wing, slightly better second over to the left side. But how did Greenwood get subbed ahead of him? So bad lately it’s embarrassing.

Cristiano Ronaldo 4.5 – Complete air shots and a lot of whingeing. Not vintage CR7 by any means.

Mason Greenwood 5 – A bit anonymous but had the best chance of the first half, a little unlucky to be subbed.

Substitutes

Jadon Sancho 5.5 – Mostly poor again, although finished strongly. Rangnick was seen to be saying ‘No, no, f—ing hell’ at one point, which summed most of it up.

Edinson Cavani 7.5 – Thank God he’s back. Didn’t get a clean strike for the goal, but was in the right place and it went in.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Didn’t influence the game much.