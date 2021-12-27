Stat proves Manchester United stars were shockingly wasteful vs Newcastle United

Manchester United fans were incredibly frustrated due to the draw with Newcastle United and it’s safe to say they were right in feeling that way.

The 1-1 draw certainly wasn’t enough but the manner of the tie was what upset so many supporters and indeed Ralf Rangnick himself.

Times Man Utd players lost possession Bruno 26

Rashford 20

Dalot 19

Sancho 14

McTominay 13

Telles 12

Maguire 11

Varane 11

Fred 10

Ronaldo 9

Greenwood 8

de Gea 7

Cavani 5

Matic 3#MUFC #NEWMUN — ᗷIᒪᒪ ᖇIᑕᕮ 🎙📻 (@billrice23) December 27, 2021

Rangnick stated in his post-match press conference that his players gave the ball away too often and that many of the errors were unforced.

It’s easy to see from the stat above that certain players lost possession far too many times to excuse.

Bruno Fernandes has always been a high-risk player but to lose the ball 26 times in a single match is remarkable.

It certainly begs the question of whether or not he can ever be trusted to play the way Rangnick wants to play.

Jadon Sancho‘s 14 losses of possession is also concerning given how he only came on at half-time vs Newcastle, though he did look rather threatening at times.

Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford also needed to be smarter with the ball, though again they are both high-risk players too.

United had roughly 70% possession despite giving the ball away so often so it’s clear to see they have to be better in their decision-making.