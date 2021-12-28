Anthony Martial: Sevilla place loan offer to Manchester United

Manchester United star Anthony Martial may reportedly get his wish to leave after Sevilla made a loan offer for him.

The talented Frenchman has asked interim manager Ralf Rangnick to depart this January in a bid to secure more minutes.

Exclusive: #Sevilla have made an offer to #ManchesterUnited to loan Anthony Martial. Straight loan until end of season with no purchase option nor ob. #mufc yet to respond. More on #SSN and online shortly https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx pic.twitter.com/EQrKDfYWEl — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) December 28, 2021

“Exclusive: #Sevilla have made an offer to #ManchesterUnited to loan Anthony Martial. Straight loan until end of season with no purchase option nor ob. #mufc yet to respond. More on #SSN and online shortly https://skysports.com/transfer-centre”

Rangnick has made it clear that what Martial wants has to fall in line with what United want in regards to the transfer window.

What he essentially meant by that is that the former AS Monaco man wouldn’t simply get his move away because he wanted it but rather that the Red Devils should benefit from the situation too.

This means Rangnick won’t allow a situation where Manchester United are left short of options in their attack simply because Martial wanted to leave.

If the versatile attacker departs, it will have to be in a situation where United benefit from the deal and are well-stocked.

Given Sevilla’s offer is just a normal loan with no fees and no obligation to buy, it’s difficult to see Rangnick accepting the bid.

Martial’s agent had publicly announced his client’s desire to leave this winter and it’s said that frustrated the German boss as he wasn’t spoken to first.

Rangnick made it clear he wasn’t informed beforehand and that the pair should have held a conversation with him before going public.

It’s clearly a sensitive situation and one that has the potential to get ugly if neither party gets what they want from the deal.

Rob Dawson later provided an update:

Man United have rejected the loan offer for Anthony Martial from Sevilla. Offer only covered half his wages and club will only consider offers that cover all wages and includes a loan fee. United happy to keep him in January if conditions aren't met. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) December 28, 2021

“Man United have rejected the loan offer for Anthony Martial from Sevilla. Offer only covered half his wages and club will only consider offers that cover all wages and includes a loan fee. United happy to keep him in January if conditions aren’t met.”