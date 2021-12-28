Gary Neville pinpoints what Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo did wrong in Newcastle United clash

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, admitting there’s one thing he wouldn’t stand.

The Portuguese pair started the clash vs Newcastle United but couldn’t help their side come away with the three points.

🗣 "It's devastating for the younger players if the two best players are looking at the others as if they're not good enough." @GNev2 blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their whinging and running off the pitch at full-time pic.twitter.com/euSz2kXLg0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 27, 2021

“🗣 “It’s devastating for the younger players if the two best players are looking at the others as if they’re not good enough.”

@GNev2 blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their whinging and running off the pitch at full-time”

Bruno received plenty of criticism from fans after an incredibly wasteful match, as his high-risk passing strategy didn’t pay off.

With the talented midfielder, the ends often justify the means but with his goals and assists drying up, he’s beginning to frustrate many people.

Ronaldo is a remarkable finisher and one of the best players to ever grace the game but he can often become isolated in matches.

When he’s isolated he becomes agitated and visibly sulks on the pitch, so much so it’s even rubbed Neville the wrong way.

Supporters have also noticed how some players, notably Ronaldo, have ignored them and gone straight down the tunnel at the end of matches, particularly when the team hasn’t played well.

This has upset fans, particularly when United are playing away games as it’s taken so much more effort to follow the team.

It’s certainly a standard Ralf Rangnick must instil into the whole squad and no one can be exempt from it, including Ronaldo.