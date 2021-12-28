Ronald Araujo: Manchester United set sights on FC Barcelona defender next summer

Manchester United are said to be one of the clubs interested in signing Ronald Araujo from FC Barcelona next season.

In a forgettable campaign so far, Araujo has been one of Barcelona’s shining lights.

The 22-year-old entered the senior squad time last season and has now established himself as an integral part of the team.

The Uruguayan’s contract expires in the summer of 2023, with a host of clubs reportedly interested in his signature.

Barcelona will be looking to avoid a similar situation to that which occurred with Ilaix Moriba, who refused to sign a contract and left the club for RB Leipzig.

Spanish outlet Sport claim that Araujo has ‘very important offers’ on the table from clubs, one of them being Man Utd.

He is reportedly unhappy with his current salary and feels he deserves more, considering his recent performances.

Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Eric Garcia earn more than him despite not putting up good displays on the pitch.

Araujo would be an exciting choice for United. The Red Devils are stacked with centre backs but have failed to cement a definite partnership.

Many have questioned Harry Maguire‘s ability, especially in one-on-one situations. Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof has been susceptible aerially.

Araujo has the potential to be one of the best centre backs in the world and can be the cornerstone of United’s defence for years to come.

A lot depends on Barcelona’s ability to hand him the big contract he’s searching for, otherwise the Red Devils could swoop in.