Ruben Neves: Manchester United target Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder this January

Manchester United are reportedly targetting a January move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.

According to the Mirror (via Fichajes), United are looking to take the lead in negotiations with Wolves to secure their man. The report claims his starting price to be around £35 million.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick reportedly wants to bolster his team’s midfield.

Since his arrival, United have been linked to a host of midfielders, including Jude Bellingham, Amadou Haidara, Kalvin Phillips, and Boubacar Kamara.

Neves at Wolves could be a suitable option for United’s midfield.

At 24, he is Premier League proven and has been playing in England since 2017.

Neves is a complete midfielder and is effective in attack and defence.

Neves is a great tackler who uses his agility and tenacity to break up play. Good on the ball, the Portuguese can score spectacular goals from outside the box, adding a further attacking threat to the side.

At United, Rangnick could deploy him in the pivot alongside Fred, Scott McTominay, or Donny Van de Beek.

Man Utd’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United last night highlighted the need for a midfielder capable of controlling possession.

Neves is an important cog in Bruno Lage’s Wolves side and it would be difficult to lure him away mid-season.

Moreover, Chelsea and Arsenal are the other clubs closely keeping tabs on him and could rival United in his signing.