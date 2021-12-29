Borussia Dortmund want Erling Haaland to make a decision on his future by the end of February



Manchester United target Erling Haaland’s club Borussia Dortmund wants a decision about his future by the end of February.

The long-standing target has been on the radar of many top European clubs as the striker searches for his next steps.

Before his move to the German club, Haaland was of interest to Man United but ultimately opted for elsewhere.

United’s interest hasn’t waned but instead many top clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona are now rumoured to be in the race.

The 21-year-old’s agent hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the striker staying beyond next summer but it does look increasingly unlikely.

By the end of the season, it could all depend on if the club is participating in next season’s Champions League.

A lot could also depend on whether the much-reported €75 million release clause is in fact real, as a recent report suggested that there was no such entry in his contract.

According to German transfer expert, Bild’s Christian Falk, Dortmund want Haaland to make a decision on his future by the end of February.

The Transfer-Poker with @ErlingHaaland: @bvb wants a decision of Haaland about his future by the end of February @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 29, 2021

He said in the tweet “The Transfer-Poker with @ErlingHaaland: @bvb wants a decision of Haaland about his future by the end of February”.

Many reports are claiming that Haaland will make his decision at the end of the season but Dortmund’s desire to have it sorted out by March could change the schedule.

United fans will be hoping that the club can do everything they can to secure the striker if he was to leave next summer.

However, they will need to do a lot in the meantime as they sit outside of the Champions League positions.

