Dean Henderson: Ralf Rangnick denies Manchester United star chance to leave

Manchester United may have a real problem on their hands after Ralf Rangnick reportedly made a decision on Dean Henderson‘s future.

The former RB Leipzig man hasn’t been at the club for long but has already had to make difficult decisions.

According to Manchester Evening News, Rangnick has informed Henderson he’s going nowhere in the January transfer window, not even on loan.

The young goalkeeper wants regular minutes but has been told by the German boss that three senior players must remain at the club.

The report claims the two could end up clashing over the decision and with Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax monitoring, it could spell trouble.

Spurs are said to be keen on a summer transfer should Hugo Lloris end up leaving the club or get too close to the end of his contract.

It’s understood Henderson felt mismanaged by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being promised minutes but not seeing much action.

The Englishman is so upset that he’s prepared to leave permanently, though United have shown no signs they’re open to allowing that to happen.

It seemed strange that Solskjaer signed Tom Heaton in the first place this summer as Lee Grant was already at the club as third choice.

Henderson may have been promised more minutes but he unfortunately caught Covid and struggled to shake it off effectively.

Couple that with David de Gea being back to his best meant it would always be difficult to break into the starting XI again.

Unfortunately it means he either has to sit and wait for his chance again or seek football elsewhere, though it’s understandable Rangnick is hesitant to let him go.