Gary Neville tells Manchester United stars to ‘sort it out’ amidst unrest

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has called on the players to sort out the problems going on at the minute amongst themselves.

Reports emerged of growing dressing room unrest following the disappointing draw with Newcastle United.

On United I’m seeing reports of dressing room dissatisfaction this morning. Something wasn’t right v Norwich and certainly not v Newcastle . Still 4 pts from those games is not a disaster considering the performance levels . Have a meeting ( without staff ) and sort it out! 🙏 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 29, 2021

Performances haven’t been good for months but the body language in the last 2 games ( highlighted by RR post Norwich ) has been woeful!! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 29, 2021

Fans have naturally been disappointed with the performances of late but more so they have been furious with the leaks that came out.

Ralf Rangnick’s first match in charge vs Crystal Palace was the only performance where supporters got to see elements of control and dominance from the players.

Since then, performances have gradually dropped and fans have recognised the team were lucky to get results they didn’t deserve.

Supporters were particularly upset with the leaks because Rangnick hasn’t been around long enough for the players to seemingly turn on him or become annoyed with him already.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid the price for protecting the players and so fans were hoping the team could now show what they’re all about under a new manager.

Instead the attitude has seemingly been poor and the performances haven’t been good enough considering the standard of opposition and the favourable fixture list.