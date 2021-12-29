Predicted XI vs Burnley: Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek to start in Ralf Rangnick’s shake-up

After a disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Monday, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick may decide to ring the changes for tomorrow night’s home tie with Burnley at Old Trafford.

One player who definitely won’t start is Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended for the game having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against the Magpies.

He joins Victor Lindelof (Covid-19) and Paul Pogba (hip) on the sidelines, with Anthony Martial also doubtful having only just returned to full training recently.

The Daily Mail reports that Eric Bailly ‘was surprised to receive a call at the airport on Monday informing him that he would be needed against Burnley on Thursday just as he was about to fly to the Africa Cup of Nations.’ This suggests that either Harry Maguire or Raphael Varane are doubtful for tomorrow’s game.

Varane looked a yard off the pace against Newcastle on his return from injury and it may be that two games in four days will be too much for him.

We think that Bailly could therefore take his place.

Elsewhere in defence, David de Gea is in the form of his life in goal and although not as impressive against Newcastle, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles probably did enough to keep their places, although Rangnick might decide to give Aaron Wan-Bissaka and/or Luke Shaw a run out.

In midfield, Fred was hauled off at half time on Monday after a poor performance and Scott McTominay was struggling physically and was replaced by Nemanja Matic in the 78th minute. So far there are no reports of an injury to either player but it would not be a surprise if either or both were missing tomorrow.

If McTominay is fit, he will probably play but Fred might give way to Donny van de Beek who could play just ahead of McTominay (or Matic) in a 4-1-1-2-2 system.

Edinson Cavani was a breath of fresh air when coming on as sub on Monday and if fit enough, he should start up front alongside (presumably) Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mason Greenwood was another to be taken off at half time against the Magpies so his replacement, Jadon Sancho, might get the start tomorrow even though his own performance was nothing special.

Marcus Rashford is also struggling for form but with Anthony Martial’s fitness issues and request to leave the club, it seems unlikely he will be brought in to replace him. Other options are Anthony Elanga and Jesse Lingard, but we think Rangnick will stick to two of the Greenwood/Sancho/Rashford trio in those twin 10 positions.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s 8.15pm kick-off: