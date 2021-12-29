Ralf Rangnick battles with unhappy players as Manchester United woes grow

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick reportedly has a sensitive situation on his hands as he attempts to turn things around at the club.

The former RB Leipzig man has had a turbulent time so far and it’s safe to say he would have preferred things to have gone a little differently.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangnick is trying to resolve the dressing room unrest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left behind, with there being concerns in regards to the attitude of the players.

The report claims Harry Maguire has been more subdued since Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing and that there’s a possibility of a leadership struggle.

It’s understood the current mood in the training camp is ‘very low’ and the players are rather cliquey, which hasn’t been helped by the canteen’s new structure of six four-seater booths.

It’s also been said that the squad are finding it hard to get used to Rangnick’s late training sessions as they end up leaving at 5pm in the dark.

The Mail go on to mention off-the-pitch concerns such as Dean Henderson‘s desire to hold talks with Rangnick as he’s frustrated with the lack of minutes he’s got.

The goalkeeper is said to regret signing his new deal but the German boss wants to have three senior goalkeepers so it’s unlikely the Englishman leaves until the summer.

Eric Bailly is another who reportedly questioned extending his stay as he’s continued to be left out, though he was surprised to be called back to the club from the airport on Monday just as he was about to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fans have to give Rangnick the chance to resolve these issues as it will take time, along with the players getting used to his tactics.

Given the numerous problems that have continued to come out, it’s no surprise he wasn’t keen on taking on interim jobs in the past, most notably turning down a move to Chelsea.

Supporters have often complained about the attitude and mentality of the squad so it’s no surprise to see Rangnick trying to stamp it all out but it will take time.