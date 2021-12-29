Ralf Rangnick hints that Edinson Cavani will start against Burnley

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has hinted that Edinson Cavani will start tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Burnley at Old Trafford.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference for tomorrow’s game, which was held after the post-match Newcastle conference, the boss confirmed that he had considered starting Cavani at St James’ Park but the player was not sure enough of his fitness.

‘Actually the last two days I was also considering playing him from the start,’ he said.

‘I spoke to him yesterday and also the day before yesterday and he didn’t feel comfortable to play from the beginning because he didn’t know how fit he really was.

‘But today [Monday] after being 1-0 down at half time it was clear to me we had to take more risks, we had to change something and that’s why we decided to bring on him and Jadon at half time.’

He also hinted during the same presser that the two number 10’s – Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford – were as responsible as centre-backs Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire for United’s defensive frailties.

‘Rafa … and Harry … did OK. Our problem was again that we allowed too many transitional moments’, he said.

‘This is not only a problem of the centre-backs, it’s a problem of the whole team and it starts up front.

‘And we can speak also about the role of the number 10s in that kind of formation.’

With Fernandes suspended for tomorrow’s game, the criticism means that Rashford’s position may also be under threat, which would almost certainly mean a start for Cavani if he is fit.

This will most probably be alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, although the manager’s criticism of the forward players may also have been aimed at United’s number 7.

Anthony Martial may be in contention to replace one of the offenders after resuming full training. Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof remain sidelined.