Real Sociedad are trying to persuade Manchester United to release Juan Mata in January



Manchester United’s forgotten star Juan Mata is wanted by Spanish club Real Sociedad on a free transfer in January.

The Basque outfit are hoping to persuade bosses at Old Trafford to release the 33-year-old so they can sign him on a free transfer deal in January.

Mata has been with Man United since his arrival in 2014 and was an integral part of their Europa League win in the 2016-17 season.

However, for the last two seasons, Mata has only played in nine league games and has been rarely been used from the bench.

Many fans question why he was given a one-year contract extension last summer after only making three appearances in all competitions so far this season.

According to The Sun, Real Sociedad are keen to lure the former Chelsea midfielder back to La Liga for the final few years of his career after spending 10 years in the Premier League.

Mata first arrived in England in 2011 where he spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge before securing a £37.1m transfer to Manchester.

Real Sociedad’s manager Imanol Alguacil believes Mata’s experience will help the team push for a Champions League spot as they currently sit in sixth place.

However, the Spanish midfielder must take a pay cut if a move back to Spain is to be successful.

The outlet concludes by saying Barcelona could join the race to sign Mata if he is released in January.

The La Liga giants tried to sign him back in 2014 and have always remained interested in capturing his signature.

United fans will want the club to release the sensational midfielder if he doesn’t get the playing time he deserves.

