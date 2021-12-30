David de Gea missing from Man United training ahead of Burnley clash

With Victor Lindelof already missing from Manchester United’s squad for the visit of Burnley tonight due to Covid-19, fans are holding their breath hoping that no other players will be affected.

It is of some concern, therefore, that The MEN’s report of the Red Devils’ Wednesday training session notes that goalkeeper David de Gea was not present at Carrington.

There could of course be a number of reasons for the Spaniard’s absence but with no known injury issues, the possibility of a positive Covid test cannot be ruled out.

If De Gea is unable to play for whatever reason, it will come as a serious blow for United as he has been in superb form this season.

He has also needed to be, with the Reds coming under the cosh in most of their recent games.

It would be ironic if a positive Covid test for the former Atletico Madrid man allows Dean Henderson to win his place back in the team.

Henderson was tipped to be previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first choice keeper this season after De Gea’s poor form last term, but it was long Covid that kept the younger man out of the side at the start of the season.

The Spaniard took his chance with both hands and Henderson has hardly had a look-in since.

Reports have claimed he has asked to leave the club on loan in January to get game time but also that manager Ralf Rangnick has refused to sanction the move as he wants three keepers at the club (with Tom Heaton being the third).

That decision could prove to be an excellent one already if Henderson is drafted into the side tonight.

Elsewhere in the team there were no obvious omissions from the training squad other than long-term absentee Paul Pogba and, of course, Lindelof.

Bruno Fernandes will also be unavailable for tonight’s game due to suspension.