Jadon Sancho: Manchester United star impresses vs Burnley

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho will feel pleased with himself following a positive display in the win over Burnley.

The young Englishman was handed a rare start and made sure to make his mark, repaying the faith shown in him by Ralf Rangnick.

Jadon Sancho’s game by numbers vs. Burnley: 93% pass accuracy

61 total touches

42 successful passes

21/23 final third passes

3/4 crosses completed

2/2 tackles won

1 chance created So good in tight spaces. 👌 pic.twitter.com/yHezS3EEmq — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 30, 2021

“Jadon Sancho’s game by numbers vs. Burnley:

93% pass accuracy

61 total touches

42 successful passes

21/23 final third passes

3/4 crosses completed

2/2 tackles won

1 chance created

So good in tight spaces. 👌”

Sancho also forced Burnley into conceding an own goal after a mazy run and what looked to be a fine finish.

A slight deflection showed that it was possible the former Borussia Dortmund man’s shot was initially going to be off target.

Unfortunately it meant he didn’t get a well-deserved goal but his statistics overall are still positive and evidence of a good performance.

There’s no doubt there were still a few things he could have done better but given he was somewhat rusty and is still adjusting to his new surroundings, it was a display he can build on.

Fans will hope he can continue to improve and show the type of consistent form he showed in Germany.

The talent is obviously there and it’s just a case of nurturing it and helping him continue to grow at his own pace.