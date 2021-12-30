Jorge Mendes opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United stay

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed what super-agent Jorge Mendes has said on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

The sensational Portuguese has had a lot of noise come out about him of late but it seems he’s staying put.

Jorge Mendes: “Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United. He’s gonna continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s gonna be a great season for him, I’m sure”, he told Sky Sport. 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/qDs8wWQuAt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2021

Strange rumours had started to circulate claiming Ronaldo wasn’t happy at United and was going to look for a move at the earliest opportunity.

Some fans began to agree with pundits who claimed the former Real Madrid man was the ‘problem’ at Old Trafford and the cause for the overall decline at the club this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secured third and second-placed finishes as a permanent manager but lost his job after signing Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane.

Those signings meant fans expected a title challenge, yet somehow the performances were shockingly poor and the legendary Norwegian had to leave.

With Mendes confirming Ronaldo’s happiness, fans can relax and enjoy his return to Old Trafford more, particularly if he continues to perform.

The former Juventus man scored in the 3-1 win over Burnley and provided an ‘assist’ as well, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Ralf Rangnick has insisted he’s pleased with Ronaldo and consistently praised the player’s professionalism as well as natural talent.

Fans will be hoping Ronaldo isn’t just happy to stay for this season but until he chooses to hang up his boots.