Manchester United are ready to pay the £20 million release clause for Julian Alvarez



Manchester United are reportedly preparing an offer for River Plate’s Julian Alvarez.

According to tier-one Spanish journalist Verno Brunati (Sport), the Red Devils are willing to pay his £20 million release clause.

The player’s agent Fernando Hidalgo will travel to England this week to finalise the deal.

Alvarez is one of the hottest prospects in South America, and the report claims him to be the ‘best striker in Argentine football.’

Alvarez has tasted success at such a young age, winning the Copa America with Argentina and the Primera Division (first division) with River Plate in 2021.

In 53 games played this season, the 21 year old has netted 23 times and registered 18 assists.

FC Barcelona were keen on signing the player if they couldn’t land Ferran Torres from Manchester city.

Other interested clubs include Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. However, the Spanish outlet claim that the Red Devils are at the front of the pack to sign him.

United view him as a prospect with great potential.

These reports make a lot of sense, especially after rumours of the possible departures of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

With the exception of Marcus Rashford, United lack an explosive forward to stretch out the opposition.

The 21 year old is a quick and dynamic player who would suit Ralf Rangnick’s direct style of play.

At £20 million Alvarez is a possible bargain and could prove to be a shrewd signing for the club.