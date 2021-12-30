Match report: Manchester United 3-1 Burnley – impressive victory for Reds



Manchester United have closed out 2021 with a win at home against Burnley.

The Reds beat Sean Dyche’s team 3-1 in what was a brilliant game for Scott McTominay.

It was Burnley who had the first chance of the half, a lovely delivery from McNeil was headed just high and wide by Wood.

It seemed like one of those nights, the game was open, it was end to end and the next chance fell to Ronaldo who was through on goal but he smashed it high over the bar.

However, Ralf Rangnick had urged his United side to be more energetic and more clinical and the next sniff at goal, they capitalised upon.

Greenwood darted inside the box in the seventh minute but his shot was blocked, it fell kindly to him again and he played in Ronaldo who was lingering on the edge of the box, his first touch was heavy though but would have set him up nicely for a left footed shot if McTominay hadn’t beaten him to it and smashed it into the bottom corner with his right foot.

United held possession well and defended defiantly when Burnley did manage to push forward.

Around the twenty minute mark, Luke Shaw, who had come back into the team with a point to prove, burst forward and fired a long range shot in but unfortunately it rippled the side netting.

A free kick for Burnley in a dangerous area led to a good spell of possession for the team in claret and blue but they couldn’t make it count on that occasion.

In fact it was United who made good on their chances once again as a mix up between the Burnley defenders allowed Shaw to set up Jason Sancho who danced into the box and slotted it into the far corner, although it was credited as an own goal having taken a slight deflection off Ben Mee.

Ronaldo was working hard and had another chance and Greenwood too aimed to get himself on the score sheet with a powerful shot finding Hennessey’s gloves.

McTominay was enjoying his game and ran on to a ball, taking it first time, a rocket of a shot was superbly pushed onto to post by Hennessey but Ronaldo was there for the rebound and tapped it in as Hennessey scrambled back to his feet.

However, Burnley responded and within minutes they had clawed one back. Aaron Lennon with a brilliant run into the box nestled it into the far corner.

The second half began and United picked up where they left off with a chance for Ronaldo which went wide. Greenwood too fired another rocket at the Burnley goal but it was well saved by Hennessey.

From a Burnley corner United made a counter attack with Sancho leading the charge. The Burnley defence tracked back and Sancho hesitated, eventually it was Scott McTominay that got the shot away, another long range power strike that was tipped over the bar by Hennessey. McTominay could have had a hat-trick!

It was Cavani’s turn to take a shot. Sancho crossed to Ronaldo who headed it down to Cavani. He took it first time, swiping at it first time, blasting it straight at the keeper from close range, hitting Hennessey in the face. Another brilliant save from the Welsh international.

United didn’t have it all their own way, Burnley showed some good spells and had a couple of late chances from set pieces but United had more drive than in recent games and it paid off.

United ended 2021 with a fantastic win in front of the home fans at the Theatre of Dreams.

Team: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly (Varane 66), Maguire, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Sancho, Greenwood (Dalot 81), Cavani, Ronaldo (Fred 93)

