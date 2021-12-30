Home » Player ratings: Man United 3-1 Burnley – uncomplicated victory for Ralf Rangnick’s Reds

by Red Billy
Manchester United eased comfortably past Burnley tonight at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Had little to do.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 4.5 – Positionally poor as is often the case. Slack backpass gifted Burnley a corner in the 89th minue. Offered little going forward. Did not do enough to win his place back from Diogo Dalot.

Eric Bailly 6 – Quiet game for Bailly until the injury. Hopefully it won’t rule him out of AFCON.

Harry Maguire 4 – So easily passed for the goal. Why was he showing him inside?

Luke Shaw 7.5 – Best performance from Shaw for ages. Rangnick has a tough decision ahead as to whether to recall Alex Telles.

Nemanja Matic 7 – Kept the defence protected well for the most part.

Scott McTominay 9 – Easily man of the match. Great goal, another that hit the woodwork, another saved with the fingertips … one of those “we really have got a world class player here” games. He rarely is able to do it consistently, but playing a few yards up the pitch definitely suits him.

Mason Greenwood 8 – Played well. Worked hard, passed intelligently and on current form should start ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford.

Jadon Sancho 7 – Pretty much scored a goal – though it was by deflection an OG, and was reasonable today without really looking confident.

Edinson Cavani 7 – Didn’t have many chances but led the line well.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7 – The goal saved him because he had squandered some chances before that. Not at his best, but still pretty damn good.

Substitutes

Raphael Varane 6 – Didn’t influence the game much.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Did not really influence the game.

Fred 6 – Didn’t affect the game.

