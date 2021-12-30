Ralf Rangnick responds to questions on Manchester United’s plans for January

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has told fans what they can expect in regards to the January transfer market.

The German boss is coming across his first window as manager and supporters are keen to see what he will do.

Rangnick on January incomings: "The transfer window in the winter only makes sense if they increase the quality. So far we have not spoken about that.

"My focus is on the current players, we have enough players so there is no lack of numbers." #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) December 30, 2021

Rangnick has a reputation for building young, talented squads with tonnes of potential and so his appointment left fans hoping to see him do the same at Old Trafford.

This is despite him only joining as an interim manager, though he will later have a consultant role for two further years.

The early noise coming out was that Rangnick will only invest if a smart investment pops up or if lots of sales are made.

As such, it seems United will take the window as it comes rather than proactively seek to make statement signings.

Rangnick has made it clear in the past that the squad is large enough to deal with the demands of the league, even hinting that it is a bit bloated.

It’s obvious that if the former RB Leipzig man does invest, he will certainly pay attention to the midfield, a position that was neglected by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fred and Scott McTominay often partner each other in midfield and both have been criticised for not being good enough, although the latter played superbly vs Burnley.

Nonetheless, for now, Rangnick has kept his cards close to his chest and it remains to be seen what smart moves he will make.