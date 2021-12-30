Scott McTominay posts amazing Man-of-the-Match statistics vs Burnley

Scott McTominay put in a man of the match performance today as Manchester United cruised past Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

The Scotsman scored United’s first goal with a well-placed pass into the net and saw another spectacular effort tipped onto the woodwork by the keeper – leading to a Ronaldo tap-in for another goal – and a third saved by Hennessy with his fingertips.

The successful strike was “McSauce”’s first league goal since February – a run of 28 games – and well worth waiting for.

Scott McTominay’s opener at Burnley is his first league goal since February 2021. A great finish to break the deadlock 😅🔥 pic.twitter.com/C0SElJfyFO — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 30, 2021

McTominay is clearly happy at home. His last seven goals have been scored at Old Trafford.

7 – Each of Scott McTominay's last seven Premier League goals have been scored at Old Trafford, while this was his first goal in 28 Premier League appearances. Opener. pic.twitter.com/sMn1Xdi8ws — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2021

The 25-year-old was particularly impressive in the first half, registering 100% successful dribbles, 74% pass accuracy, winning four duels, making four ball recoveries (joint most), two successful long passes, creating one chance and, of course, scoring that goal.

1 goal A handful for Burnley so far. 💪 pic.twitter.com/SEf0gl0GLz — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 30, 2021

His overall figures for the 90 minutes were almost as impressive.

He registered 100% shot accuracy, 75% pass accuracy, nine ball recoveries (most), won eight duels (most) and won five fouls (most).

1 goal A Man of the Match performance. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/WmY4bIv3Io — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 30, 2021

Playing alongside specialist holding midfielder Nemanja Matic allowed the Scotsman to play a couple of yards higher up the pitch than usual and to join the attack more often than his usual ‘dual pivot’ role permits.

He took the opportunity with both hands and dominated the midfield from start to finish.

The question is whether the academy graduate can produce this kind of form on a regular basis. Often in the past a performance such as this has felt like a breakthrough, only for him to return to mediocrity for the next few games.