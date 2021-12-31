Manchester United fans react to Scott McTominay’s performance vs Burnley

Manchester United star Scott McTominay impressed fans with his all-out action performance vs Burnley at Old Trafford.

The tenacious midfielder deservedly won the man of the match award as Ralf Rangnick’s men ran out 3-1 winners.

Scott McTominay was easily the best player on the pitch this evening. Had control of the midfield area on his own. Notable mentions to both Sancho and Shaw, were very good. — Manchester United (@UTDWorldwide) December 30, 2021

Definitely not a convincing performance tonight, but still positives to take from it. Scott McTominay was my MOTM. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) December 30, 2021

Absolute love this from Scott McTominay 👏 Certainly my man of the match today! pic.twitter.com/v7H2VMvcHd — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) December 30, 2021

Scott McTominay in the first half for Manchester United against Burnley: ◉ Most final-third entries (4)

◉ Most shots on target (2)

◉= Most passes in the final third (9)

◉= Most duels won (4)

◉= Most fouls won (4) Standout player. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ASLlcffJNu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 30, 2021

Scott McTominay has been superb tonight. Scored one, made another, sprinted, chased, used the ball well, smashed into challenges. Top performance. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) December 30, 2021

McTominay, seemingly released from the shackles of the defensive-midfield position, ran riot, even grabbing a goal and inspiring Cristiano Ronaldo’s effort.

The Scotsman’s shot from range crashed off the post into Ronaldo’s feet who made no mistake but to slot it home.

McTominay played alongside Nemanja Matic in midfield and was clearly given more license to roam and freedom to express himself.

The academy graduate still attended to his defensive duties diligently but he made full use of the extra responsibilities moving forward.

Interestingly enough, Fred, who is often criticised for his performances in defensive-midfield too, also enjoyed a more expansive role.

This shows that neither player is a true holding midfielder and both enjoy the box-to-box roles Rangnick handed to them.

It’s likely the pair will still be put in midfield alongside each other in the future out of necessity but the German boss will be hoping he won’t have to do that for long with the January transfer window set to open.