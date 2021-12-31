Home » Manchester United fans react to Scott McTominay’s performance vs Burnley

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United star Scott McTominay impressed fans with his all-out action performance vs Burnley at Old Trafford.

The tenacious midfielder deservedly won the man of the match award as Ralf Rangnick’s men ran out 3-1 winners.

McTominay, seemingly released from the shackles of the defensive-midfield position, ran riot, even grabbing a goal and inspiring Cristiano Ronaldo’s effort.

The Scotsman’s shot from range crashed off the post into Ronaldo’s feet who made no mistake but to slot it home.

McTominay played alongside Nemanja Matic in midfield and was clearly given more license to roam and freedom to express himself.

The academy graduate still attended to his defensive duties diligently but he made full use of the extra responsibilities moving forward.

Interestingly enough, Fred, who is often criticised for his performances in defensive-midfield too, also enjoyed a more expansive role.

This shows that neither player is a true holding midfielder and both enjoy the box-to-box roles Rangnick handed to them.

It’s likely the pair will still be put in midfield alongside each other in the future out of necessity but the German boss will be hoping he won’t have to do that for long with the January transfer window set to open.

