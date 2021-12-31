Ralf Rangnick is not happy with Eric Bailly’s mistake vs. Burnley



Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick was angered after the team conceded a sloppy goal just before halftime against Burnley at Old Trafford yesterday.

It was almost a perfect first half for the team, who nearly went into halftime with two goals scored by Scott McTominay and Cristiano Ronaldo and an own-goal by Ben Mee.

However, shortly after Ronaldo’s goal, former Tottenham man Aaron Lennon scored after a terrible pass from Eric Bailly.

According to The Express, Rangnick shifted the blame completely on Eric Bailly after his under-hit pass eventually became a Burnley goal.

The centre-back only arrived back in England a couple of days ago after being recalled from the training camp with Ivory Coast ready for the Africa Cup of Nations.

He was recalled because of Rangnick’s decision to nurse Raphael Varane back into the side after being out injured since November.

The Frenchman came on for the Ivorian during the second half of the match.

The German manager admitted that the dreadful pass was Bailly’s only mistake of the game but it is something he needs to cut out of his game.

“Even before I came, there was no doubt about the qualities the team has offensively, we just need to make sure that we concede as few goals as possible,” Rangnick said.

“I’m a little bit angry about the goal we conceded and that again was an unforced error.”

“No, it was a forced error, not an unforced error, that put us under pressure.”

“In that case, Eric [Bailly], it was one of very few mistakes he made today.”

“He should have kicked the ball and played it forward rather than do a short pass.”

“It was a very similar goal to the one we conceded against Young Boys in the Champions League and we just have to learn from that.”

“It doesn’t mean if you’re a technical team, it doesn’t mean, in certain circumstances, we just have to play the long ball.”

If Bailly wants to force his way into the starting eleven, he will need to prove upon his return from AFCON that he can cut such mistakes out from his game.

United will be going into January with limited centre-back options and with Victor Lindelof also currently sidelined, they will be hoping Varane and Maguire can stay fit until the tournament has finished.

