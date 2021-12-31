Ralf Rangnick made crucial Scott McTominay decision just hours before kick-off



Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick made the decision to include Scott McTominay in the starting XI against Burnley last night just hours before kick-off.

The midfielder was substituted a couple of days before in the fixture vs. Newcastle United.

It was later revealed that he was struggling with a foot-related issue.

The Scottish international has been an integral part of the midfield in recent seasons and is clearly an important player in Rangnick’s system.

He has managed to appear in every league game under the new interim manager, usually partnering Fred, but this time was his time to shine next to Nemanja Matic.

McTominay played a much more attacking role vs. Burnley as he broke through the middle of the park showing his strength against a physical side.

Rangnick revealed after the match that the decision to include the midfielder was taken shortly before kick-off.

Ralf Rangnick on McTominay: "We only decided at 2pm that he would play. He still had a problem with his ankle. Half-time doctor said he would be struggling with the level of pain. Very important player for us." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 30, 2021

“We only decided at 2pm that he would play. He still had a problem with his ankle,” Rangnick said.

“Half-time doctor said he would be struggling with the level of pain. Very important player for us.”

The inclusion of the 24-year-old turned out to be crucial as he scored the opening goal and contributed to the third with a powerful shot which Wayne Hennessy could only parry to Cristiano Ronaldo, who then turned the ball into the empty net.

McTominay spoke to the media after the match and talked about his injury concerns earlier yesterday morning.

McTominay: "I was struggling this morning, my right foot (was injured) after Newcastle but managed to pull through." #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) December 30, 2021

“I was struggling this morning, my right foot (was injured) after Newcastle but managed to pull through”

It seems like a miracle that he was able to put in such a performance just hours after struggling.

United fans will be hoping he will be able to continue his fine form going into some crucial fixtures early in the new year.

