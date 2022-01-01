Agent to discuss Julian Alvarez transfer with Manchester United in the next few hours

Reliable Italian journalist, Rudy Galetti, has broken the news this afternoon that Julian Alvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, will be arriving in England in the next few hours for talks with Manchester United about the transfer of his player.

🚨📲 #ManUTD are seriously interested in #JulianAlvarez. In the next few hours Fernando #Hidalgo, the player's agent, will be in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 to talk with the club again. 💡🤝 In the event of an agreement, #MUFC intend to pay #RiverPlate the €20M release clause and anticipate all. 🐓⚽ — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 1, 2022

The Argentinian forward currently plays for River Plate and has a release clause of €20 million which, according to earlier reports, United are willing to pay.

The 21 year old has won three titles in 2021, has scored 26 times and has registered 17 assists, making 2021 a year to remember for the youngster.

He also tasted success on the international stage as he helped Argentina to win the Copa America.

With the rumoured departures of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial, United are looking for young talent to join their attacking line-up.

The transfer window is set to open and the Reds are reportedly looking to move quickly to secure this talented young prospect as Barcelona, Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have all shown an interest in him.

Alvarez would suit Ralf Rangnick’s direct style of play, with his dynamic and energetic approach surely being an asset for the Red Devils.

As Hidalgo arrives in the UK, United are considered favourites by the Italian media to make a quick deal.

It will surely be a positive start to the transfer window with Rangnick making an immediate impact as he looks to build on his, thus far, unbeaten run.