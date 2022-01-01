Axel Tuanzebe: Napoli look to seal loan move for Manchester United star

Manchester United are reportedly set to allow Axel Tuanzebe to secure a move to Napoli this January, despite his current stay with Aston Villa.

The talented centre-back was already on loan in Birmingham but it seems he’s opted for a change in scenery halfway through the season.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Napoli and United are ‘defining the final details’ for Tuanzebe after Aston Villa had to accept the early termination of the loan.

It’s understood the move isn’t far from completion and that is is just a temporary move, though the Italians are keen on a permanent transfer if it goes well.

Done deal and confirmed. Napoli have reached a verbal agreement with Man United for Axel Tuanzebe: loan until June, €500k loan fee. Here we go soon! 🔴🤝 #Napoli Tuanzebe leaves #AVFC. The agreement will not include any buy option, as @DiMarzio reports – it’s simple loan. https://t.co/yhhea9YzYP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2022

On the Axel Tuanzebe Napoli loan, the deal has been executed via intermediaries previously involved in transferring #mufc players to Italian clubs. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 1, 2022

Tuanzebe was highly rated by United fans but never seemed to get that piece of luck to break through into the first-team permanently.

Ralf Rangnick currently has Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Phil Jones as his options but things may change quickly.

Lindelof has been dealing with personal issues in his life of late and is currently trying to recover from Covid as well as a mini heart scare.

Maguire has been struggling for form all season whereas Varane has been struggling for fitness since his move from Real Madrid in the summer.

Meanwhile, Jones is seeking a January move away, whether on loan or permanently, and Bailly will be tied up with the African Cup of Nations this month.