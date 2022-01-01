Boubacar Kamara: Roma try to hijack Manchester United’s attempts to sign Marseille star

Roma are reportedly challenging Manchester United’s interest in Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara as the race to sign him heats up.

The 22-year-old is one of Europe’s hottest prospects and is understood to be available to sign should a move be made for him.

According to Sport Witness, Roma are attempting to make a move for Kamara early in order to beat United to the punch in the race for his signature.

It’s understood the Italian giants hope to sign the youngster this month for a fee to beat the competition rather than wait until the summer to sign him for free.

Marseille naturally want money rather than lose Kamara for nothing, as he’s now available to speak to clubs and sign a pre-contract.

It’s said Roma signing the talented midfielder would not be a ‘complicated task’ though the Red Devils are still causing a problem.

Kamara reportedly knows he would get a higher salary with Manchester United than Roma and so that hands Ralf Rangnick’s side a major advantage.

Although Marseille would rather the Italian side sign him now so they can get a fee for him, the player is the one in power in this scenario.

He knows if he signs to a club for free then that means higher wages can be offered since there is no transfer fee involved.

If the interest is real, Rangnick could even bid a small fee to sign Kamara now, particularly since it’s been said he wants to sign a defensive-midfielder.

It’s likely that United’s ability to sign someone this month will depend on player sales and wages being freed up.

It’s only then that the Red Devils can consider making a move for Kamara, though they can register their interest earlier should they like.