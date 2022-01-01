Luke Shaw: Ralf Rangnick will be happy to have Manchester United star return

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick will be happy to have Luke Shaw return to the starting line-up in light of a stat that has emerged after the Burnley game.

The Englishman started in the 3-1 win and it’s safe to say he was influential, especially as he had to prove his worth following Alex Telles‘ run in the team.

Luke Shaw created 3 chances vs. Burnley, no player managed more on the pitch. So good to have him starting again. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MiAMnuyuxR — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 30, 2021

“Luke Shaw created 3 chances vs. Burnley, no player managed more on the pitch.

“So good to have him starting again. 🙌”

Shaw was out of action for a while due to an injury and the Covid-enforced break that happened recently, postponing matches.

This saw Telles being handed regular minutes under Rangnick up until the recent clash vs Burnley.

However, the former Porto man didn’t necessarily impress and the former RB Leipzig man used it as an opportunity to test Shaw.

The England international put in the type of performance that reminded fans why he has been the club’s first choice ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s reign began.

Shaw was commanding, dominant, and effective on both ends of the pitch, much to the delight of the fans.

His creative outlet is massively influential in a formation that cries out for width from the full-back positions in particular.

Rangnick’s 4-2-2-2 formation heavily relies on the likes of Shaw and Diogo Dalot, who impressed in Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s absence, to stretch the play.

Wan-Bissaka’s return wasn’t enough to convince fans he should stay ahead of Dalot, while Shaw showed everyone why he’s badly needed.