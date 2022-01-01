Rio Ferdinand insists negativity around Manchester United is unfair

Rio Ferdinand has insisted Gary Neville was a little too negative with his comments surrounding Manchester United of late.

The former centre-back was talking following United’s 3-1 win over Burnley as Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run continued.

According to the Express, Ferdinand said: “Against Newcastle we were poor. You can’t get away from that fact.

“But it is still two wins out of three, albeit against Newcastle who have been the whipping boys for a lot of teams.

“But a lot of the press that came out following that game, even one of my old mates Gary Neville, I thought we were in a relegation battle listening to the comments coming out of people and the way the mood around the club went to a negative place.

“Yes, we haven’t played a brand of football that excites people or fans would have become accustomed to, but it wasn’t like Ralf Rangnick was taking over a team in form.

“You fast forward to the game against Burnley, you can say Burnley played badly but you’ve still got to perform, you know in this league you can be beaten by anyone.

“Man Utd are a perfect example of that at home. But they made light work of them. Man United had to go out there and perform and get three points.”

Rangnick’s first match in charge was a match vs Crystal Palace in which his men squeezed out a 1-0 win.

Despite the narrow victory, the German boss was pleasantly surprised by the positive performance as the players seemed to take on board his tactics immediately.

The Red Devils subsequently took on Young Boys in the Champions League which was a dead rubber match and Rangnick made multiple changes so not much was read into the disappointing 1-1 draw.

Manchester United then took on Norwich City but again only won 1-0, though this time around they didn’t display any level of control or dominance as they did against Palace and were almost lucky to win.

Fans wanted to quickly move on but the 1-1 draw vs Newcastle United was a shock as the performances seemed to go backward and defensive errors crept in again.

Rangnick admitted disappointment on multiple levels and the players appeared to respond by comfortably beating Burnley 3-1, though the level isn’t where he would want it just yet.