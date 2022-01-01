Unhappy fans demand Cristiano Ronaldo replaces Harry Maguire as captain of Man United

Manchester United fans around the world have been reacting to a controversial Instagram post by Cristiano Ronaldo to welcome in the new year.

The megastar posted a message reviewing his year, alongside a photo of himself and his family. The text included the following words about his return to United:

‘My return to Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments in my career.

‘But I’m not happy with what we are achieving in Man. United. None of us are happy, I’m sure of that. We know that we have to work harder, play better and deliver way more than we are delivering right now.

‘Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a turning point of the season! Let’s embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mentality. Let’s take us above and beyond, let’s reach for the stars and put this club right where it belongs! Join us, we’re counting on all of you!’

Fans generally reacted positively to the message. Comments included:

‘Always on point @Cristiano @ManUtd fans love you every moment.’

‘Speaks for all of us, the last 4 years have been underwhelming.’

‘Alpha mentality. Hope this spreads across the lots and they adopt and hits the ground running with the Ralf Rangnick Gegenpressing soon.’

Many comments were in favour of making Ronaldo captain and expressed dissatisfaction with Harry Maguire’s continued possession of the armband:

‘Give him the captain’s armband already, man is a true leader.’

‘Spoken like a true captain, give him the armband.’

‘Somebody should @ Maguire’.

‘@ManUtd, it’s clear the Harry experiment is a failure, at the very least @Cristiano should be our captain.’

‘Captain material, but I’m sure we’ll get a robot response from Harold Maguire in a few hours.’

‘”But I’m not happy with what we are achieving in Man. United. None of us are happy,” … Maguire is.’

‘Seems like Maguire and Rashford are perfectly happy with how we’re doing.’

‘Our captain not big body Maguire’

‘As long as Maguire is our captain, there is no hope. He brings too much confusion in that team.’

‘Absolutely spot on, to do all of that firstly strip Maguire of the armband and then bench him. Trust me, United will get back the confidence and start winning games.’

‘Winner. In every fibre of his body. How is Maguire still a captain?’

Whether Ralf Rangnick is considering a change in the captaincy is unknown, but what is clear from the response to Ronaldo’s words is that many of the fans would certainly welcome one.

