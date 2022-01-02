Predicted XI: Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – Marcus Rashford returns

Manchester United host eighth-placed Wolves at Old Trafford in the Premier League tomorrow evening knowing that three points will bring them just one away from the top four places with a game in hand.

With no new reported injury concerns and Victor Lindelof potentially available again after a positive Covid-19 test, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has a wealth of options from which to choose.

Bruno Fernandes is back from suspension and will be pushing for a place, but the team’s relatively more controlled performance last time out may encourage Rangnick to stick with a similar selection.

If Lindelof is available and fit enough, he may also be pushing for a recall after the wayward form of Harry Maguire, the absence of Eric Bailly for AFCON and Raphael Varane’s errors against Newcastle.

We think though that Maguire and Varane will start, with David de Gea in goal.

The full-back situation is interesting. Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles had been doing well in those roles but were rotated for former incumbents Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw against Burnley on Thursday.

Shaw had an excellent game and could be retained in the side with the unfortunate Telles consigned once again to the bench.

Wan-Bissaka was perhaps not as impressive and it seems likely that Dalot will be recalled at right back.

Scott McTominay was man of the match against Burnley and will keep his place if fit enough. Fred could be recalled in place of Nemanja Matic, who at 33 will perhaps struggle to play twice in four days.

At 34, Edinson Cavani is another star who may struggle to play another 90 minues, so Marcus Rashford could be recalled in his place alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who of course is the oldest of all but seems to defy all normal fitness logic.

Assuming Rangnick sticks to his preferred 4-2-2-2 formation, this leaves the choice of the twin number 10’s. This is likely to be between Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho. Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are other options, but so far the manager does not seem to have featured them too heavily.

We have gone for Fernandes and Sancho in our predicted XI, but Greenwood is arguably the most worthy on current form.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted team for tomorrow’s 5.30pm kick off: