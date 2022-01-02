Ralf Rangnick offers Donny van de Beek lifeline while freezing Anthony Martial out

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says he wants to keep midfield misfit Donny van de Beek at the club until the end of the season.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League clash with Wolves tomorrow, the boss said he had had a ‘long conversation’ with the Dutch international.

‘I still believe we should keep him,’ Rangnick said.

‘He should stay here definitely until the end of this season and try to get as much game-time as he possibly can.

‘He also wants to play for the Dutch national team to qualify for himself and play in the World Cup in Qatar and, in order to do that, he needs that game time here.’

A reporter then asked the manager what Van de Beek needed to do to get that game time.

‘Well, just work hard,’ he said.

‘So far, as I have got to know him he’s got a top mentality, he works hard in every training session, is a team player through and through and there will be games where he gets his chance to play.’

They were encouraging words for the 24-year-old, but not so encouraging for Anthony Martial, another player who has struggled for first team minutes under the interim boss.

‘He is not injured currently so I decided to go with this group of players that were in the squad today, so it had nothing to do with injuries,’ he said after Thursday’s Burnley tie.

‘He made it very clear that he wants to leave and, in a way, I can understand his wish to leave and to try to play more regularly somewhere else.

‘But again, it’s a question not only of what he wants to do but also a question of which kind of clubs are interested in him and the demands of the club. We have to wait and see.’

Whether Van de Beek will start against Wolves tomorrow will be revealed when the team is announced one hour before the 5.30pm kick-off. As for Martial, it looks highly unlikely that he will be involved at all.