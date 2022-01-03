Ethan Laird set for loan switch from Swansea City to Championship favourites Bournemouth



Manchester United are set to recall Ethan Laird from his loan move at Swansea City with a switch to Bournemouth lined up for the rest of the season.

The right-back has enjoyed a lot of senior football over the past year after securing a six-month loan move to MK Dons last January.

He then reunited with manager Russell Martin but in the Championship with Swansea for what was originally meant to be a season-long loan move.

However, according to The Athletic, Man United are going to cut this loan move short.

This is because the club are going to secure a move to a Championship side with a better chance of promotion to the Premier League with the hope of sending him back next season.

United would only send him back to Bournemouth next season if they do achieve promotion to the top tier.

The Cherries are therefore initially set to land the 20-year-old on loan until the end of the season, when the recall back to United is official.

The outlet reports that the deal taking Laird to the Vitality Stadium will see the club pay a much higher loan fee than Swansea with the side taking a higher proportion of the youngster’s wages.

Swansea sit in 17th place in the Championship table and losing Laird, who has been an important player this season for the team, will be a big blow.

So far this season, he has assisted four goals in 21 appearances.

The defender started the season very positively often creating some of the goals scored this season as well as driving the ball down the right flank.

However, in recent games, his form has dipped somewhat, which has been the case for almost every player for the Welsh side.

The outlet concludes by saying that the Championship club are very surprised by United’s decision to recall the player and will now need to draft a replacement in.

