Luke Shaw admits to lack of togetherness at Manchester United

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has criticised himself and his teammates following the shock defeat to Wolves at home.

United put in an embarrassing performance in the 1-0 loss at Old Trafford and the English defender explained what he felt was missing.

“‘I didn’t feel when I was on the pitch that we were all there together.’

Luke Shaw questions the togetherness of the Manchester United squad”

Shaw retained his spot at left-back following the narrow 3-1 win over Burnley, with Ralf Rangnick seemingly favouring him over Alex Telles.

The Brazilian defender started the majority of the German boss’ matches in charge but that largely had to do with the former Southampton man’s absence.

Shaw was injured and then the squad was subsequently forced to quarantine following a Covid outbreak at Carrington.

Fans were keen to see whether Telles had done enough to convince Rangnick to keep him as the first-choice option.

However, it seems the former RB Leipzig man decided Shaw would be the better choice, selecting him the moment he was made available to the team.

It is a little fair to suggest Telles did just ok and nothing more and that Shaw tends to offer more overall.

The former Porto man needs to show an improvement in his performances if he hopes to ever dislodge the Englishman from the left-back spot.