Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview: Ralf Rangnick hopes for back to back wins

Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening at Old Trafford. The Red Devils come on the back of a comfortable 3-1 victory against Burnley last Friday.

The weekend’s results have benefitted United, with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal dropping points. A win today would take them to 34 points, just one outside the top four – with a game in hand.

United square off against a determined Wolves side, who have proved extremely difficult to beat this season.

Bruno Lage has made his side defensively solid and well organised.

In their last seven games, they have conceded two goals – a dubious penalty against Manchester City and an injury-time goal against Liverpool.

Wolves have struggled to score goals, which often lets them down in important matches. Talisman Raul Jimenez has underperformed so far this season, netting just thrice.

However, they have been United’s bogey team over the past few years, and Ralf Rangnick’s men will have to be at their best to win today.

In his pre-match press conference, Rangnick explained his opponent’s playstyle: “Very compact on the counterattack, very difficult to outplay. And again, it’s about finding the right spots, the right spaces, making the right decisions, playing the ball into the dangerous areas without being vulnerable on the counterattack.

“This is, against Wolves, one of the most important things.”

In their previous meeting at the Molineux Stadium, United came away to win a narrow 1-0 victory which many considered lucky.

TEAM NEWS

Bruno Fernandes is back in the United squad following his suspension. As mentioned in our predicted eleven, he is expected to get back into the team.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have not traveled to the Lowry Hotel. The United captain is reportedly injured and will be sidelined for an unspecified period.

Lindelof missed the previous game due to COVID but could be available if tested negative today. With Eric Bailly suffering a tight hamstring last game, Phil Jones could be in contention to make his first start in two years.

Anthony Martial is said to be absent amid his desire to move elsewhere.

For Wolves, Pedro Neto and Johny are recovering from their long-term injuries and remain in the treatment room alongside Willy Boly, Hwang Hee-chan, and Yerson Mosquera.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is expected to be out with a groin issue.