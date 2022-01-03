Misfiring Manchester United fall to aggressive Wolves at Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick will have seen he has his work cut out for him following the horrible performance vs Wolves at Old Trafford.

The German boss saw his players fall to a 1-0 defeat in what was the worst display since he was instated as interim manager.

4 – Manchester United have failed to score in four different Premier League home games this season, already more than they did in the whole of 2020-21 (3). Misfiring. #MUNWOL pic.twitter.com/Sa1mgs8zso — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2022

United have arguably one of the greatest set of attacking talents in the league but consistently struggle to get the most out of them.

In Sir Alex Ferguson‘s final season in charge, some fans wondered how he’d fit in multiple forwards in the same line-up but he made it work, even if it meant just purely outscoring opponents.

Rangnick has the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes and despite playing a two-striker formation, it hasn’t worked out.

It’s still too early to see whether the RB Leipzig man should make more of an effort to accommodate his players or whether his system should be trusted more.

However, fans are slowly losing patience over it as they fail to understand how the 4-2-2-2 shape brings the best out of the team.

Rangnick has seemingly hinted the poor performances has been due to his side’s lack of aggression and mentality rather than formation, insisting the latter was never the problem.

It will be interesting to see how long he continues to show faith in the shape or whether he shifts his stance as he runs out of time to improve the club’s standing in the league.

Rangnick has shown a willingness to be flexible tactically in the past but so far he’s stuck rigidly to his 4-2-2-2.