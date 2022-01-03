Ousmane Dembele and Anthony Martial swap deal being discussed by FC Barcelona and Man United

Sensational new reports from Spain are emerging of a potential swap deal of Manchester United’s Anthony Martial and FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé.

It has been confirmed by each club that Martial has asked to leave United and Dembélé has thus far refused to sign a new contract at Barcelona.

Despite signing Manchester City’s Ferran Torres, Barça are still in the hunt for a number 9 after losing Sergio Aguero last month, who had to retire due to a heart condition.

The Catalans had been strongly linked with another United star, Edinson Cavani, but the Red Devils’ boss Ralf Rangnick announced yesterday that he would not let the Uruguayan leave.

They are reported to also be keen admirers of Martial.

United came close to signing Dembélé in the summer of 2020 when their efforts to sign Jadon Sancho failed, but the deal collapsed at the last minute.

Barça’s renewal offer to the 24-year-old involves taking a pay cut, which he reportedly came close to agreeing. However, the salary offered to the incoming Torres, who plays in the same position, has led the Frenchman to question the club’s commitment to him.

‘He did not like the gesture and it increased the Frenchman’s doubts,’ Barça specialist outlet Sport claims.

‘”Are they renewing me because they believe in me or just so that I do not go free and sell myself this summer or the next, giving them a transfer fee?” He wondered.’

Sport also report that Dembele’s agents have also sacrificed their commission previously but now want something equivalent to the amounts being handed over to the incoming Spaniard’s representatives.

‘If, for a player less valued in the market than Ousmane (€45 million for the Spaniard and €50 million for the Frenchman, according to transfermarkt) … Barça is capable of spending so much money. … Why not do the same for Ousmane?

‘And so they presented themselves at the last meeting asking for a signing on bonus of €30 million, a commission for the agent of €15m and a salary for the player that, all added up, is €80 million. Crazy according to Barça. Something fair according to the agents.’

This seems like an impasse and opens the door for the Martial exchange.

Another Catalan-specialist outlet, Ara, reports that the two clubs are now in discussions about the swap.

‘United’s response to Barça’s conditional proposal is that they would be predisposed,’ Ara reports.

‘Hence the transfer of Martial to Sevilla, so advanced just a few days ago, has been put on hold due to the possibility that the Red Devils will take the French striker for a €4 million net fee – to provide a profitable loan to Barça in exchange for selling Dembélé to them in the winter window.

‘The operation is complicated and would only be executed if [Dembélé ] does not accept Barça’s offer.’

The suggestion here seems to be that Martial’s move would be a loan whereas Dembélé ’s would be a sale.

This makes sense for Barça, because they would be able to recoup a transfer fee from United for Dembélé and have a similar player on a similar wage to step in and take his place until the end of the season.

According to salary capping rules, the Blaugrana also need to sell players in order to register Torres, so the deal would tick that box for them as well.

Martial’s contract runs until 2024 so United, for their part, would be able to put him in the shop window ahead of a potential summer sale. United will want to recoup as much of the €60 million they paid for him in 2015.

However, Dembélé’s terrible injury record is a major concern and by committing to a purchase rather than a loan, it would be a risk for United to take him on at this stage.

They also run the risk of having both salaries back on their books in June if Martial fails to impress on loan and find a transfer.

On the other hand, if all goes well they could secure a player who cost Barça €135 million for a fraction of that amount.

The exchange of two players with combined purchase prices of €195 million is certainly an intriguing prospect and, as Ara says, despite being complicated, it is actually a deal that may make sense for all concerned.

