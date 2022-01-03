Paul Scholes in foul-mouthed Instagram rant following Man United’s defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes could not contain his anger and frustration at the Red Devils’ dismal defeat at the hands of Wolves this evening.

The midfield icon took to Instagram immediately after the game and left a message containing expletives and emojis that left the follower in no doubt of what he thought.

Scholes’ words and images summed up what most United fans must be feeling after another dismal home defeat under a different manager who seemed to walk the walk.

But it is perhaps unfair to blame the manager when supposedly world class players fail to perform the basics of football.

United’s passing was abysmal.

Chance creation was virtually non-existent, except via the inexplicably substituted Mason Greenwood and the player who took his place, Bruno Fernandes.

Players who had been brilliant in the previous outing against Burnley, such as Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani, could hardly string two passes together.

Many fans have been baying for Harry Maguire to be dropped and for Cristiano Ronaldo to be made captain. The England man’s injury meant that they got their wish but it did not seem to resolve anything.

This was arguably the worst performance of the season.

It is hard to know what interim manager Ralf Rangnick must do to steady this ship. Too many players are performing well below their abilities.

Jadon Sancho, an €85 million summer signing, looks devoid of confidence and ideas.

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, looks ordinary.

Marcus Rashford’s appearance off the bench was full of negative body language and a lack of urgency.

It is no wonder that Scholes described the performance as a ‘f—ing joke’.

He was not alone. Fellow class of 92 legend Gary Neville also took to social media with a slightly more measured ‘It’s not good. It really isn’t’.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FIM5mSnXsAAMeHY.jpg