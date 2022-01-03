Player ratings: Man United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers – Horrible performance from Red Devils

Manchester United were awful as they lost to Wolves this evening at at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Had little to do except pull the ball out of the back of the net.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 4 – Not sure why he got the nod over Dalot, and did nothing to convince me it was the right decision.

Raphael Varane 5.5 – Looked a little slow and was caught out of position a few times.

Phil Jones 8 – Fans were joking about his inclusion but most would agree, he genuinely was the team’s best player on the night. Does that speak to how bad the rest of the team were? Perhaps.

Luke Shaw 3 – Won his place back from Alex Telles then immediately looks complacent. A very poor performance from Luke.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Not United’s worst player, but not great.

Scott McTominay 4 – Was so good against Burnley but descended into worse-than-mediocrity in this game. WHY?

Mason Greenwood 7.5 – Bizarre substitution as mason was surely United’s best forward player.

Jadon Sancho 3.5 – Tired of waiting for this guy to come good.

Edinson Cavani 5 – Poor from Edi, and it’s not often you say that. Sad to have been told he can’t go to Barça?

Cristiano Ronaldo 4.5 – Thought he’d revel in the captaincy but strangely, seemed a peripheral figure for much of the game.

Substitutes

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Did some good things and bad things, but never hides.

Marcus Rashford 4 – Chance against tired legs, but body language and performance were both wrong.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Didn’t affect the game much.