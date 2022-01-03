Roma enter race with Manchester United to sign Boubacar Kamara

Serie A club Roma are reportedly attempting to hijack the Boubacar Kamara deal from Manchester United.

The defensive-midfielder has entered the last six months of his contract with his club Olympique de Marseille expecting to sell him this month.

It looks increasingly unlikely that the 22-year-old will extend his contract which is why the French club are urgent to move him on so they can receive a good fee.

According to The Sun, former United boss Jose Mourinho is trying to spoil Man United’s plans to sign Kamara.

The talented midfielder has already played 142 competitive matches for his club since making his debut at just 17 years of age.

He has gone on to score four goals and assisted five of them throughout these appearances.

He came through the academy after arriving at five years of age and has been supporting the club ever since.

The outlet reports that United are favourites to sign Kamara despite the fact he has attracted interest from across Europe.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is said to be ‘convinced’ that this is the right signing for the team after adjusting to new tactics.

Negotiations between United and the French club are said to be at an advanced stage and Kamara is more than interested in joining the English club.

Roma are also hoping to reach an agreement with Marseille for the defensive midfielder.

United face fierce competition if they want to secure a defensive midfielder which is a position that the club would like to fill as Nemanja Matic can no longer play every game due to his age.