Declan Rice: Manchester United receive boost in signing West Ham United midfielder this summer



Manchester United are reportedly plotting a major bid for Declan Rice next summer.

The West Ham United midfielder is said to be one of the top names on United’s list, and according to The Sun, they have already started laying the groundwork for what would be a big-money signing next season.

Rice is arguably West Ham’s most important player and has been at the heart of their rebuild under David Moyes.

The 22 year old is a leader on and off the pitch and has established himself as a crucial member of the England national team.

Rice made his senior debut for the Hammers at the age of 18, in a 3-2 defeat against Southampton.

Since then, his overall game has improved steadily and impressively, and he has shown great maturity to anchor West Ham’s midfield. Rice excels at breaking up the play, especially during transitional phases.

He is intelligent on the ball and has the passing ability to dictate tempo from deep. Ideally, he thrives alongside a more dynamic midfielder who can offer attacking impetus.

He could be just the signing United are looking for in many ways.

David Moyes has labelled him as the best holding midfielder in the country and promised that he would only get better. He told Sky Sports: “I don’t agree with the owners that he is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more.”

"I don't agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more." Will #WHUFC hold onto their prized asset this summer? ⚒️ — Sky Sports (@SkySports) March 8, 2021

West Ham have been struggling to find consistency recently and look likely to miss out on Champions League qualification. In that case, Rice could be looking to shift to a team that matches his ambition, and a move to Old Trafford could materialise.